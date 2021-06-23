checkAd

AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Mascarenas OBE as Senior Advisor and Chairman of the Advisory Board

Paul served as Chief Technical Officer at Ford Motor Company from 2011 to 2014

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Mascarenas OBE, as Senior Advisor and Chairman ofthe advisory board, effective immediately.

Paul served as Chief Technical Officer at Ford Motor Company from 2011 to 2014

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Mascarenas OBE, as Senior Advisor and Chairman ofthe advisory board, effective immediately.

Paul Mascarenas is an experienced corporate leader, currently serving as a member of the board of directors at ON Semiconductor (ON), the United States Steel Corporation (X) The Shyft Group (SHYF) and Borg Warner Inc (BWA). Previously, Mr. Mascarenas served in various positions at Ford Motor Company progressing to become a Vice Corporate President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In addition, Paul is a Venture Partner with a Detroit based strategic investment firm, Fontinalis Partners and advises a number of start-up and early stage companies. Paul is the chairman of FISITA (UK) Ltd, and served as President for 2014-16. More recently, he served as the Chairman/President of SAE International for the 2019 term.

Time at Ford Motor Company
From 1982 to 2014, Paul served in positions of increasing responsibility at Ford Motor Company, progressing to become a Corporate Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. In this role, he led Ford's worldwide research and advanced engineering organization, overseeing the development and implementation of the company's technology strategy and plans. Paul also chaired Ford's Technology Advisory Board and established the Palo Alto Research and Innovation Center, leading the company's vision to provide uncompromised mobility for people around the world.

Paul has extensive experience in engineering, product development, management of large capital-intensive projects, and business leadership, with assignments in the UK, Germany and the US. He has also served in a number of business, technology and academic advisory roles. These include the British American Business Council, Magna Technology Advisory Council, the China SAE International Technology Advisory Committee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Scientific Advisory Council.

Gary Benninger, CEO Ammpower, commented: "Ammpower is truly fortunate to have an individual such as Paul Mascarenas chair our advisory board. Mr. Mascarenas is an industry leader in engineering and new product development and has extensive experience with working with companies around the globe. Paul will work directly with me to advise on the leadership strategy and implementation of company directives. Furthermore, having Mr. Mascarenas located in Michigan, near Ammpower's planned 15,000 ft2 development facility, will allow him to be very engaged with the team."

