Novamind Welcomes Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer

Led first-of-its-kind study of group psilocybin therapy for cancer patients with depressionCo-Investigator on a study to evaluate ketamine as a treatment for opioid use disorderWill lead Novamind's clinical research arm focused on psychedelic …

In his new role, Dr. Thielking will oversee all aspects of the Company's investigator-led studies, originating within Novamind's best-in-class research sites, and leveraging its contract research organization (CRO) expertise to pursue additional clinical trial mandates from leading psychedelic drug developers. He will also lead the development of Novamind's psychedelic therapy protocols for conditions including cancer-related depression and end-of-life anxiety, available as treatments for clients and educational programs for clinicians.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Investigator of Novamind.

Dr. Thielking is board certified in psychiatry and hospice & palliative medicine and has an outstanding track record in innovative clinical program development and research initiatives.

Dr. Thielking led the Huntsman Cancer Institute's ("HCI") psycho-oncology service at the University of Utah, where he also taught medical students, psychiatry residents and palliative care physicians. At HCI, he successfully integrated ketamine-assisted psychotherapy services within an outpatient oncology clinic.In his previous role as Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah, Dr. Thielking developed the foundation for a new psychedelic-assisted therapy and research program. In 2020, Dr. Thielking completed the California Institute of Integral Studies' Certification of Psychedelic Therapy and Research.

"There is an urgent need to find better solutions for the millions of people who are suffering from mental health disorders. Advancing clinical research for psychedelic medicine to address treatment-resistant mental illnesses and supporting patients by developing novel approaches to care for underserved conditions like cancer-related depression, is the next step in my life's work," said Dr. Thielking. "Novamind's growing network of clinics and clinical research sites will accelerate efforts to reach more people with more effective treatment options. I am thrilled to join Novamind's senior leadership team."