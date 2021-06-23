checkAd

Novamind Welcomes Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Led first-of-its-kind study of group psilocybin therapy for cancer patients with depressionCo-Investigator on a study to evaluate ketamine as a treatment for opioid use disorderWill lead Novamind's clinical research arm focused on psychedelic …

  • Led first-of-its-kind study of group psilocybin therapy for cancer patients with depression
  • Co-Investigator on a study to evaluate ketamine as a treatment for opioid use disorder
  • Will lead Novamind's clinical research arm focused on psychedelic medicine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Investigator of Novamind.

In his new role, Dr. Thielking will oversee all aspects of the Company's investigator-led studies, originating within Novamind's best-in-class research sites, and leveraging its contract research organization (CRO) expertise to pursue additional clinical trial mandates from leading psychedelic drug developers. He will also lead the development of Novamind's psychedelic therapy protocols for conditions including cancer-related depression and end-of-life anxiety, available as treatments for clients and educational programs for clinicians.

Dr. Thielking is board certified in psychiatry and hospice & palliative medicine and has an outstanding track record in innovative clinical program development and research initiatives.

Dr. Thielking led the Huntsman Cancer Institute's ("HCI") psycho-oncology service at the University of Utah, where he also taught medical students, psychiatry residents and palliative care physicians. At HCI, he successfully integrated ketamine-assisted psychotherapy services within an outpatient oncology clinic.In his previous role as Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah, Dr. Thielking developed the foundation for a new psychedelic-assisted therapy and research program. In 2020, Dr. Thielking completed the California Institute of Integral Studies' Certification of Psychedelic Therapy and Research.

"There is an urgent need to find better solutions for the millions of people who are suffering from mental health disorders. Advancing clinical research for psychedelic medicine to address treatment-resistant mental illnesses and supporting patients by developing novel approaches to care for underserved conditions like cancer-related depression, is the next step in my life's work," said Dr. Thielking. "Novamind's growing network of clinics and clinical research sites will accelerate efforts to reach more people with more effective treatment options. I am thrilled to join Novamind's senior leadership team."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind Welcomes Dr. Paul Thielking as Chief Scientific Officer Led first-of-its-kind study of group psilocybin therapy for cancer patients with depressionCo-Investigator on a study to evaluate ketamine as a treatment for opioid use disorderWill lead Novamind's clinical research arm focused on psychedelic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. Announces Record Revenue
Apostera: Mixed Reality Breakthrough in the Driving Experience
Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update