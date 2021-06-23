checkAd

Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**Creates new growth-focused silver producer and developer in PeruMulti-asset company led by team with proven track recordWell-financed with more …

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

  • Creates new growth-focused silver producer and developer in Peru
  • Multi-asset company led by team with proven track record
  • Well-financed with more than $14m raised in concurrent financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF)("Silver X" or the "Company") and Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP", also commercially known as "Latitude Silver") are pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press releases dated February 11, 2021, March 1, 2021, March 19, 2021, April 16, 2021 and May 19, 2021, they have closed their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"). The Company is now led by CEO Jose Garcia and Executive Chairman Luis Zapata along with an experienced board and Lead Advisor Paul Matysek. Silver X's team, assets and operational experience creates a growth-focused platform primed to consolidate the fragmented Peruvian silver landscape. The company is focused on increasing production and expanding the inferred resource of 7,324,400 tonnes at grades of 130.38 g/T Ag, 3.17% Pb/T, 2.04% Zn/T at its Nueva Recuperada project.

The Nueva Recuperada silver-lead-zinc project is in the heart of Peru's premier silver belt. The 15,000-hectare project, (see Figure 1) has been built through acquisitions from major producers including Buenaventura and Pan American Silver. The project includes a 600 tpd fully permitted processing facility that has been operating since 2019. Major targets include:

  • Tangana - Silver, Gold, Lead Zinc: Hosts several of Latitude's mining operations and exploration assets with more than 7M tonnes of inferred resources.
  • Esperanza - Silver, Lead, Zinc: Web of prospective veins with the potential to resume commercial production.
  • Maria Luz - Silver: Prospective silver vein system currently being bulk sampled.

José García, CEO of Silver X said: "We are very excited to have completed the Transaction and to commence trading as Silver X. We believe that the listing and financing will allow us to grow rapidly and become one of the most attractive silver juniors in the market."

