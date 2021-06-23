checkAd

CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at Point-of-Care

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

- Goal to rapidly develop several T-cell therapies on the Cocoon Platform for clinical point-of-care manufacturing

- Aims to reduce vein-to-vein time for patients to 5-7 days

LEIDEN, Netherlands, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint, a cell therapy company developing CAR-T therapeutics for use at the point-of-care, announces an agreement with Lonza's Personalized Medicine Business Unit to employ Lonza's Cocoon Platform for clinical manufacturing of CellPoint's CAR-T cell therapies at the point-of-care, more rapidly and at lower cost.

CellPoint is developing various CAR-T immunotherapies to treat multiple cancers. One of the key hurdles in making these therapies more accessible to larger patient populations is the difficulty in manufacturing at-scale, robustly, and close to patients. CellPoint and Lonza will utilize Lonza's Cocoon Platform in combination with CellPoint's online xCellit Platform for workflow management to manufacture cell therapies at the point-of-care. This can lower manufacturing costs and decrease time to treatment, with vein-to-vein time lowered to as little as 5-7 days compared to the current industry standard of more than a month, and also circumvent complex logistics.

The agreement leverages CellPoint's proprietary CAR-T cell therapies, process management expertise and automated workflow along with Lonza's Cocoon Platform, a world-leading hardware solution for integrated cell and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as Lonza's extensive process development expertise. CellPoint will be responsible for site selection, technical operations, clinical development and regulatory approval of the CAR-T therapies, while Lonza will be responsible for all aspects of integrating and using the Cocoon Platform at the selected clinical sites.

Tol Trimborn, Chief Executive Officer of CellPoint, said: "CellPoint's T-cell therapies have enormous potential for treating various cancers. This agreement will allow us to accelerate our path to the clinic, treating more patients sooner, and help to solve the key issues facing CAR-T therapeutics. We are very pleased that our disruptive model and agile CAR-T development organization is backed by the most reliable partner in the industry, using the Cocoon platform."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at Point-of-Care - Goal to rapidly develop several T-cell therapies on the Cocoon Platform for clinical point-of-care manufacturing - Aims to reduce vein-to-vein time for patients to 5-7 days LEIDEN, Netherlands, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CellPoint, a cell …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus