checkAd

Piloted Driving Features in Level 2 and Level 2+ Autonomous Vehicles to Grow Exponentially by 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:07  |  23   |   |   

By 2025, one in five cars in developed regions will offer one or more Level 2 features, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global autonomous driving industry finds that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are streamlining their strategies, capital investments, and product roadmap to develop and deploy region- and segment-specific partial and highly automated vehicles. By 2025, one in five cars in developed regions will offer one or more Level 2 (L2) features due to stiff competition, while OEMs in emerging countries will offer Level 1 (L1) safety-related features. Global regulations favoring testing and deployment will determine the adoption timeline for consumer markets. China will lead the usership model of Level 4 robotaxis by operating paid services for public use within predefined geographies. This study highlights the critical market, business, and technology trends expected to drive the global autonomous driving industry.

For further information on this analysis, Competitive Intensity Propelling the Global Autonomous Driving Industry Market, Outlook 2021, please visit: http://frost.ly/5v1

"In 2021, many major OEMs prioritized the deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ partial automation driving systems in their highest selling models and Level 3 conditional automation in a few premium models," said Varun Krishna Murthy, Senior Research Analyst, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "A lack of regulatory framework, high-value proposition, and lower cost will encourage OEMs to push L2+ features over L2 and L3 in the next five years. Vehicles at L2+ will reach over 11 million units by 2025, from 115,450 in 2020."

Murthy added: "OEMs will reconsider their long-term strategies of introducing car sharing and robotaxis (usership model) to the conventional ownership model, due to the financial strain and change in mobility preferences. The focus is on maximizing their short-term revenue by rerouting capital investments, reducing vehicle complexity and cost, and investing in in-house capabilities and collaborations."

Market participants should focus on the following:

  • L2 and L3 piloted driving market: Regulations for adaptive cruise control (ACC) plus lane change assist (LCA) operation are being proposed in Europe and the UK. Upon approval, this is expected to speed up adoption in the mass market segment in the region.
  • Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor in the environment perception market: LiDAR developers are looking to license their technology and collaborate with Tier I and Tier II suppliers or contract manufacturers to bring down the price of LiDARs through mass production and to cater to the rising demand in Level 2 and Level 3 market segments.
  • Autonomous software stack: OEMs are strategizing the autonomous driving software stack development through collaboration or acquisition of a software firm or developing capabilities to create the OS software stack in-house.

Competitive Intensity Propelling the Global Autonomous Driving Industry Market, Outlook 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Mobility Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Competitive Intensity Propelling the Global Autonomous Driving Industry Market, Outlook 2021

MFCF-46

Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piloted Driving Features in Level 2 and Level 2+ Autonomous Vehicles to Grow Exponentially by 2025 By 2025, one in five cars in developed regions will offer one or more Level 2 features, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global autonomous driving industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus