Zebra Offers Broadest Portfolio of U.S. Dept. of Defense STIG Validated Rugged Devices

23.06.2021, 14:00   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has received STIG validation from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). This validation allows U.S. military agencies to purchase and deploy 28 different Zebra Android 10-based mobile devices on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) network systems, all of which are now listed on the Department of Defense Information Network’s (DoDIN) Approved Products List.

STIG validation is a security review and configuration standard that helps ensure IT products and military agencies are complying with DoD security policies. It also reinforces Zebra’s dedication to information security. Zebra’s portfolio of Android 10 mobile devices previously received the internationally recognized Common Criteria certification used to evaluate the security properties of IT products.

Devices considered for Common Criteria certification must have achieved FIPS 140-2 validation and undergo rigorous testing through an independently licensed lab. The results are evaluated and verified by the National information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). Devices considered for STIG validation are evaluated by DISA to ensure Zebra’s Android 10-based mobile devices meet the high level of security required to connect to DoD networks.

“Zebra offers the largest portfolio of DISA-approved, enterprise-grade mobile devices on the market, supporting a wide array of U.S. military and civilian operations,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “The public sector is one of Zebra’s fastest growing markets, and these security validations demonstrate our commitment to providing secure mobility solutions to our customers.”

Zebra’s Android-based mobile devices are built on its Mobility DNA software platform, offering government customers enterprise-level capabilities such as enhanced security, real-time application management and visibility as well as easier integration and enhanced productivity tools.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Zebra has received STIG validation from DISA – providing U.S. military agencies the broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade Android 10-based mobile devices on the DoDIN Approved Products List.
  • The STIG validation and Common Criteria certification reinforces Zebra’s commitment to providing secure mobile solutions.
  • Zebra’s Mobility DNA platform transforms Android into an enterprise-ready operating system that allows businesses and government entities to maximize the return on investment of their Zebra mobile devices by increasing productivity, simplifying management, and strengthening security.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

