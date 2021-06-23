UiPath Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination for UiPath Automation Cloud

This attestation, among the Company’s extensive list of security capabilities, provides assurance to UiPath global customers in highly-regulated industries who trust UiPath with their most sensitive data. To help organizations around the world use automation to become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments, the UiPath Automation Cloud enables customers to start their enterprise automation deployments instantly and scale up over time without compromising security or requiring high upfront costs.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination for UiPath Automation Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Security Benefit is excited to see that UiPath has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, which provides independent assurance around controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality that you depend on when using a cloud service provider like UiPath,” said Amy Chandler, Second Vice President, RPA COE, Six Sigma Black Belt. “Independent assurance like SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a key factor in our compliance program from the standpoint of vendor risk management, due diligence, and oversight from a control perspective with our auditors.”

“At UiPath, nothing is more important to us than earning the trust of our customers and ensuring security and confidentiality of their data,” said Ted Kummert, UiPath Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering. “Establishing trust with our customers is a continuous commitment, and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a key milestone our customers can rely on. We continue to invest in all aspects of building trust in our services, and look forward to sharing further milestones as that journey continues.”

For more details about UiPath trust and security initiatives, please visit the Trust and Security Center on UiPath.com.

