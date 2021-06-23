FIS Releases 2020 Global Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress in Environmental, Social and Governance Areas

Reduced overall energy use by 23 percent and water usage by 35 percent as part of the company’s comprehensive Climate Action Plan;

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 23 percent;

Analyzed and established a baseline for the company’s Scope 3 GHG emissions in support of setting science-based targets, and reduced those Scope 3 emissions by 3 percent;

Accelerated inclusion and diversity efforts across five areas of focus; and established an enterprise Framework for Financial Inclusion to help facilitate inclusion in the rapidly evolving digital economy;

Significantly supported our colleagues, clients and communities during a global pandemic through the company’s philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

“As a leading global provider of financial technology, FIS is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and helping facilitate financial inclusion for everyone in the rapidly evolving digital economy,” said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. “In light of the challenges faced by our stakeholders over the past year, we have increased our commitment to sustainability and to advancing a workplace that values diversity and inclusion. I am proud of the progress we are making across these areas, as highlighted in our new report.”

Read the full FIS Global Sustainability Report: https://www.fisglobal.com/en/global-sustainability

