checkAd

Box Announces Appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Chief Product Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Most recently, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management for Adobe Document Cloud, leading strategy and execution for the Adobe Acrobat family of products across mobile, desktop and web, as well as Adobe Sign, with a focus on both enterprise and SMB segments. Dugatkin was also responsible for product management of the vast ecosystem of partnerships and integrations of Adobe’s Document Cloud with major products and brands, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and many others.

“Diego is a deeply experienced leader with a fantastic sense for strategic product management and a proven track record of working closely with customers to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Diego will be integral to our leadership team as we continue to build out our vision for the Content Cloud and further drive profitable growth.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Box Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 23,68€
Hebel 14,12
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 27,30€
Hebel 11,11
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Box has an incredible opportunity to help millions of organizations transform and digitize their business processes,” said Diego Dugatkin. “For much of my career I’ve worked collaboratively with customers to understand how documents and content of all types are essential to the ways people work and businesses operate. With exciting new capabilities in areas like e-signature, workflow, security and more, the Box Content Cloud has the potential to be a defining platform for the cloud era. I’m thrilled to be a part of helping Box accelerate its next phase of growth.”

Current Box Chief Product Officer, Varun Parmar, will be transitioning out of the company to pursue an earlier stage startup opportunity.

“Varun has been a fantastic leader at Box and made incredible contributions to our Content Cloud vision while consistently delivering the new innovations and capabilities that have driven our differentiation and extended our leadership in cloud content management. We wish him the best as he dives back into his startup roots,” Levie said.

Background on Diego Dugatkin

As Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Diego Dugatkin will drive Box’s product strategy and lead product management for the company. Prior to joining Box, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management at Adobe for Adobe Document Cloud. Through his tenure at Adobe, Document Cloud saw extraordinary growth, with a portfolio of products that spanned from the very mature and established like Adobe Acrobat, to fast growing products like Adobe Sign and the scanning app Adobe Scan, to the nascent Adobe Document Cloud Developer Platform.

Dugatkin has decades of experience in executive and senior operational roles across product management, product definition and development, strategic partnerships, marketing, M&A, and global business development. Prior to Adobe, Mr. Dugatkin was Chief Product Officer at SwitchFly and held a variety of senior product management positions with Conviva, Aspera, Fastsoft, and Ixia. He holds a Master of Science and Ph.D in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Box Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Box Announces Appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Chief Product Officer Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Most recently, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management for Adobe Document Cloud, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Box Announces New Integration with ServiceNow to Modernize Legal Workflows
17.06.21
Box to Participate in Investor Webcast Presentation to Discuss the Content Cloud
02.06.21
Box, Inc. Announces Commencement of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $500 Million of its Class A Common Stock
27.05.21
Box Reports Strong Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results