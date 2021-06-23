Business Warrior Outperforms Projected Revenue for Three Straight Months

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, continues to outperform their revenue projections and executes a partnership to revolutionize how small businesses attain growth financing.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Revenue and Strong Balance Sheet

Business Warrior Corporation is reporting its revenue for March and April to be over $1.9M. This is on top of February’s revenue performance, creating three months of strong revenues. When compared to the $386K reported in all of last year (fiscal), March and April’s revenue is almost five times as much revenue in just two months compared to all of last year. The strong cash position enabled the company to eliminate over $824K of debt at a 35% discount, which further strengthens its balance sheet.

The company’s fiscal third quarter ended in May, so the impressive revenue in March and April along with a much stronger balance sheet bodes very well for its quarterly results.

Partnership to Provide Solutions to Banks

Business Warrior attributes some of its recent success to the software and marketing solutions being used with its partners. The company is expanding upon one of those partnerships with elev8 Advisors Group. The two companies are developing a unique and proprietary solution to provide growth capital to small businesses through their banking relationships.

elev8 has a direct relationship with several regional and national banks. Business Warrior, elev8, and these national banks have a common interest in helping small businesses thrive. While Business Warrior’s core focus is to help its small business subscribers get more customers, providing the capital needed to grow is closing the loop on Business Warrior’s long term strategy.

“The solution we’re developing with Business Warrior is solving a huge problem for banks and addressing a major gap in the marketplace for small businesses,” said Adam Spencer, Managing Partner of elev8 Advisors Group. “We have agreements with six different banks encompassing over 25,000 small businesses today, each with lending needs in their portfolios and we're signing more as we speak.”

These regional and national banks want to provide more loans to the right businesses that have a higher likelihood of succeeding, but banks have a difficult time predicting which businesses are doing well and which ones are struggling. Business Warrior’s software provides leading indicators and proprietary analytics giving banks insight into the health of a company and more opportunities to lend more money at a better offering than what is available to small businesses on the market today.