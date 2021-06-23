ShiftPixy Launches MIAMI WORKS to Restore Miami’s Restaurant & Hospitality Industries by Connecting Businesses with On-Demand Workforce

ShiftPixy, Inc . (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced the launch of MIAMI WORKS, a staffing and recruiting campaign designed to help the restaurant and hospitality industry navigate the staffing shortage induced by the pandemic. In collaboration with local universities and community development groups, ShiftPixy will host the first in a series of recruiting events this Saturday, June 26, 2021, to help shift workers easily find job opportunities that offer living wages, a sign-up bonus, and flexible schedules, as well as healthcare, workers’ compensation and 401K benefits.

Following the global pandemic, South Florida is facing a severe staffing shortage, a major challenge for the city that thrives on hospitality and tourism business. MIAMI WORKS will help businesses more easily connect with and onboard willing and eligible workers to get their operations back on track, and effectively meet customer demand. Following the inaugural event, ShiftPixy will commence a 60-day marketing effort to connect the registered workforce to open positions in the Miami area across restaurants and other hospitality operators.

On top of the labor shortage impacting the restaurant and hospitality industry, third-party delivery services are facing a threat from some authorities of being forced to reclassify drivers from independent contractors to employees, putting their business model and the restaurants they serve at risk. ShiftPixy can provide a stable platform that offers fair wages and benefits for these delivery workers, and allow restaurants to reduce their reliance on third-party services by ramping up their own recruiting and staffing efforts in order to meet pent up demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

“The pandemic deeply wounded Miami’s lush and vibrant hospitality industry, so we were inspired to develop an actionable campaign with the best cohort of local groups to help restore that vitality – and fast,” said ShiftPixy CEO and Founder, Scott Absher. “MIAMI Works is designed to benefit both hospitality operators as well as the workforce at a time both are desperately in need of a means to recover and grow.”