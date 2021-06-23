checkAd

Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-451-6152
International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13720705
The playback can be accessed through August 28, 2021.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels