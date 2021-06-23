checkAd

Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend for 28th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.38 per share, an increase from $1.37 per share in Fiscal 2021. It was Wiley’s 28th consecutive annual increase.

In Fiscal 2021, Wiley grew Free Cash Flow by 48% to $257 million, distributing $77 million for dividends and $16 million for share repurchases. The Company ended the year with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7.

To access Wiley’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 results:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/W ...

To access Wiley’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 presentation and webcast: https://investors.wiley.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: JW-A) is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend for 28th Consecutive Year John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 21, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels