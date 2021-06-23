Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend for 28th Consecutive Year
John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.38 per share, an increase from $1.37 per share in Fiscal 2021. It was Wiley’s 28th consecutive annual increase.
In Fiscal 2021, Wiley grew Free Cash Flow by 48% to $257 million, distributing $77 million for dividends and $16 million for share repurchases. The Company ended the year with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7.
