Xos, Inc. Enters into Strategic Agreement with UniFirst

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced that they have signed an agreement to deliver three Xos electric step vans to UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) as a test program with potential for additional vehicle purchases for use across the United States. This effort is part of UniFirst’s ongoing sustainability initiatives that include striving for more eco-conscious service delivery systems.

Xos developed its 100% electric vehicles to meet the demands and extended life cycles of last-mile, on-highway, and vocational vehicles for B2B service-oriented customers like UniFirst. “This partnership helps demonstrate Xos’ ability to provide advanced commercial electric vehicles to large last-mile fleets, including established uniform rental and workwear customers throughout North America,” said Giordano Sordoni, Xos’ Co-Founder and COO. “Partnering with UniFirst is an important step forward in our long-term growth plans to expand electric delivery trucks into novel market segments while supporting fleet operators in a diverse set of industries across the country.”

UniFirst is committed to the advancement of environmentally friendly business practices and plans to implement its first Xos delivery vehicles at its California uniform service operations later this year. “We’re very excited to partner with Xos and soon see our all-electric delivery vehicles on the road as we continue our commitment toward more sustainable delivery solutions,” said Michael Croatti, UniFirst’s Executive Vice President, Operations.

Xos expects to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter of 2021.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit xostrucks.com.

