Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY (fremanezumab) Injection in Japan for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine in Adults

“In Japan, the annual prevalence of migraine is 8.4% of adults 1 and now, together with our partner, Teva is able to offer people living with migraine in Japan this biopharmaceutical treatment with flexible dosing options to help manage this unpredictable disease,” said Sven Dethlefs, PhD, Executive Vice President, International Markets Commercial Region and Global Marketing and Portfolio at Teva. “Driven by our global mission to improve patients’ lives, we are pleased to offer this new treatment option to people living with migraine in Japan.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the use of AJOVY (fremanezumab) injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in Japan.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection that is designed for the preventive treatment of migraine and offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.2,3,4

AJOVY was developed in Japan by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the assistance and cooperation of Teva as part of a May 2017 exclusive license agreement. In 2020, the two companies announced outcomes from two pivotal studies of AJOVY in people living with episodic and chronic migraine in Japan. The primary endpoints were achieved in both trials with clinical and statistical significance versus placebo. Statistically significant improvements versus placebo also were demonstrated for all secondary endpoints. AJOVY was well tolerated with a similar adverse events profile compared to placebo.

Makoto Inoue, President and Representative Director of Otsuka Pharmaceutical, commented, “Patients with migraine not only suffer the pain of headaches, but also endure a range of disabling symptoms impacting their daily lives, such as the uncertainty of when the next migraine attack will occur, and the difficulty of communicating with those around them when they are suffering the symptoms of an attack. While using the experience we have accumulated to address the problems faced by patients, we hope to give support to the lives of many patients by providing AJOVY as a new treatment option to those in need.”