Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Senior Notes

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) (“Carrols Restaurant Group”) announced today that it plans to offer, in a private placement, senior notes due 2029 in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million (the “Notes”). Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest U.S. Burger King franchisee based on the number of restaurants and has owned and operated Burger King restaurants since 1976. As of April 4, 2021, the Company owned and operated 1,010 Burger King restaurants and 65 Popeyes restaurants. Carrols Restaurant Group intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement of the Notes and $46 million of revolving credit borrowings under its senior credit facility (i) to repay $74.0 million of outstanding term loan B-1 borrowings and $244.0 million of outstanding term loan B borrowings under its senior credit facility, (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes and the amendment to its senior credit facility, and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes, including for possible future repurchases of its common stock and/or a dividend payment and/or payments on its common stock.



The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.