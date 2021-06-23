checkAd

CN-KCS Voting Trust Supported by SMART Transportation Division

Three letters from local SMART unions filed with the STB underscore benefits for organized labor of CN-KCS voting trust and pro-competitive combination

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that three local union committees representing CN employees in the United States that are affiliated with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division (“SMART-TD”) have each filed letters in support of the proposed voting trust with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”). These letters underscore the significant benefits for organized labor from a CN-KCS combination.

These local SMART-TD committees represent CN employees in locations from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico who have a direct interest in the proposed pro-competitive CN-KCS combination. The letters express support for CN’s and KCS’ voting trust from officers including the General Chairmen of SMART-TD General Committees of Adjustment 377, 433, and 987, which collectively represent over 1800 conductors on CN’s United States rail operating subsidiaries.

The plain vanilla voting trust proposed by CN and KCS, which is identical to the CP trust approved by the STB, meets the test for approval: (a) it prevents premature control of KCS; (b) allows KCS to maintain independence during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS; and (c) protects KCS’ financial health during this period.

CN and KCS have taken additional steps to reinforce the pro-competitive nature of their combination beyond the scope of the voting trust approval. Specifically, CN will divest the sole area of overlap between the CN and KCS networks – KCS’ 70-mile line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge – thereby making the combination a true end-to-end transaction. CN and KCS have also agreed to preserve existing route options by keeping gateways open on commercially reasonable terms. The proposed CN-KCS combination represents a pro-competitive solution that offers unparalleled opportunities for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and the North American economy.

