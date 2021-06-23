checkAd

Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Featured In July 4th Issue of Social Life

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021   

A Feature Article In Social Life Magazine, The Luxury Magazine For The Hamptons

New York, New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced there will be a full two-page layout titled: “Chuck’s Vintage Meets Gotham”.

The very favorable article leaves off saying: “For those in the fashion-know, a recent announcement was more than welcome news: Chuck's Vintage, an iconic brand renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, is heading to New York City. Setting up its new headquarters, with plans for a flagship retail outlet in North America's premier luxury district, Chuck’s will soon become a New York City Favorite.”

The layout has pictures of the original shop in California and Dolly Parton with Madeline Cammarata, the founder, and mention of other celebrity customers like, Steve Jobs, Morrisey and Robert Plant are contained in the two-page layout.

The company also recently announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event. Being a sponsor, the magazine also included the article in its July 4th issue. This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com

The clientele attending will include some of the country’s most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses. The Polo Match & Cocktail Party, held in Bridgehampton, 900 Lumber Lane, on July 24, 2021, will offer the Company’s executive team the opportunity to gain new inroads for the company in both the Chuck’s Vintage and the Company’s cutting-edge solar technologies.

CEO James DiPrima said; “The events surrounding the Polo Match and the article in one of the most prestigious fashion/social magazines will undoubtedly help launch the new New York City location.”

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

