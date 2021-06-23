Amdocs Introduces Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support.

Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill on the part of the user, allowing the rapid development of applications with minimal dependency on IT and code developers. Leveraging industry-leading low-/no-code-technologies, and utilizing open and standardized software to fit any system and avoid vendor lock-in, the open and modular Amdocs Experience360 platform offers cross-channel user interface (UI) design with journey mapping capabilities, embedded with analytics to facilitate a personalized customer experience across engagement channels and the customer lifecycle.

“Amdocs is ahead of the low-code trend in telecoms with Experience360 launch” wrote1 Omdia, the analyst firm. “With internet content providers threatening to overtake communications service providers (CSPs) as the majority player in the telecoms industry, the stakes are higher than ever for CSPs to get customer experience right…. Where Experience360 differs is in the delivery of a telecoms-grade solution in a single end-to-end suite for CSPs.”

“Dynamic markets call for innovative technology breakthroughs, so we are excited to enable business users to create and launch new digital experiences within days, without requiring coding knowledge,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Experience360 takes customer journeys to the next level by seamlessly allowing business users to meet the changing demands of their customers, without the burden of complex IT services and infrastructure.”

