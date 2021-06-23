checkAd

Drill Targets Delineated on the Cocula Gold Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has identified drill targets to potentially extend known mineralization on the Cocula Gold Project in Western Mexico.

These drill targets have recently been identified in a 3D Leapfrog model and are designed to test potential extensions to the mineralized zone previously defined by Timmins Gold Corp. (“Timmins”) as well as the more recently discovered high grade occurrences by Xali Gold.   Highlights of the Leapfrog model are available for viewing on the Company’s website at https://xaligold.com/site/assets/files/5932/cocula-drill-targets.pdf.

The Company is preparing applications for permits for both drilling and trenching and is expecting to drill these targets later this year.

The Cocula Gold Project hosts two styles of mineralization, the first being disseminated gold-silver in oxidized breccias near surface within a laterally extensive shear zone which follows topography and could allow for a low strip ratio.   The second style of mineralization is higher grade gold, silver and base metals controlled by structures containing stockwork quartz veining mineralized with gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper.

Historical results include 54 metres (“m”) grading 4.97 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold in a trench across the center of the mineralized area. A Reverse Circulation (“RC”) hole drilled beneath this trench encountered 37.5m grading 1.3 g/t gold including 7.5m grading 5.8 g/t from surface to a 7.5 m depth. Near and at-surface, mineralization delineated by drilling and trenching has been traced for at least 800m along strike within a NW-SE trending fault zone.

Xali Gold’s work on the property in 2020 produced grades of 5.66 g/t gold over 6 metres and 4.32 g/t gold over 8 metres in quartz breccia bodies that are typical of the deposit. In addition, higher grades of 59 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver were found in a selected sample collected over 10 centimetres (“cm”) in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit (see News Release dated October 29th, 2020 for more information: https://xaligold.com/news-releases/high-grade-gold-and-silver-sampled- ... ).

