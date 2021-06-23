checkAd

Aspen Group Announces Record Revenues of $19.1 Million as Growth Rate Improved to 35% in Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021

23.06.2021, 14:00   

  • Full-year Fiscal 2021 bookings grew 29% to $143.4 million
  • Full-year Fiscal 2021 revenue increased 38% to $67.8 million
  • Total available liquidity at the end of Fiscal 2021 was $13.5 million

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today pre-announced fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 revenue for both periods ended April 30, 2021.

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
$ in millions April 30,
2021

 April 30,
2020

 Change

 April 30,
2021

 April 30,
2020

 Change
(rounding differences may occur)
Revenue1 $19.1 $14.1 35% $67.8 $49.1 38%
Bookings $32.2 $26.6 21% $143.4 $111.3 29%

1Audited full-year fiscal revenue for the year ended April 30, 2021, to be reported on July 13, 2021.

"We finished fiscal 2021 fourth quarter on a high note with 35% revenue growth. As COVID-19 infection rates rapidly declined in the fourth quarter, new course starts for our post-licensure nursing degree programs returned to pre-pandemic rates, delivering stronger than anticipated revenue," said Chairman & CEO Michael Mathews.

“We exited fiscal year 2021 with good momentum, highlighted by year-over-year enrollments and bookings growth of 22% and 29%, respectively, providing a platform for solid growth. The principal revenue drivers for fiscal 2022 will be the continued growth of USU’s MSN-FNP program, the launch of double cohorts at our main Phoenix campus, combined with the new campuses in Tampa, Austin and Nashville,” concluded Mathews.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details:

Aspen Group will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Aspen Group will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 452-6823 (US) or (731) 256-5216 (international), passcode 4168399. After the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company's website at ir.aspen.edu. There will also be a seven-day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (international), passcode 4168399.

