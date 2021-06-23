checkAd

Assembly Biosciences Presents Data from HBV Core Inhibitor Programs at the International Liver Congress EASL 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced data from its three clinical-stage core inhibitor programs, vebicorvir (VBR or ABI-H0731), ABI-H2158 (2158), and ABI-H3733 (3733), in an oral presentation and two poster presentations during the International Liver Congress 2021, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place virtually June 23-26, 2021.

“We are pleased that the analyses of our next generation core inhibitors were selected for an oral presentation at EASL. We have demonstrated with VBR, our first-generation candidate, that we can achieve deep virologic suppression when combined with nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy in patients with chronic hepatitis B, and we now project that 2158 and 3733 will have increased potency and coverage to prevent cccDNA generation based on in vitro potency and clinical pharmacokinetic data. We are also encouraged by the enhanced profile of our fourth core inhibitor, which we plan to nominate by mid-year and has potential to be best-in-class,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio. “The further analyses from the Phase 2 studies of VBR in our EASL poster presentations continue to inform our development strategy and the HBV field and will provide us greater insight as we conduct clinical trials combining our core inhibitors with NrtI and additional antiviral mechanisms. Overall, our data to date support our belief that core inhibitors combined with NrtI will form the backbone of finite and curative therapies for patients.”

Assembly Bio’s Next-Generation HBV Core Inhibitors, 2158 and 3733
In an oral presentation, William Delaney, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, describes data evaluating human plasma and estimated liver concentrations of VBR, 2158, and 3733 in relation to their respective protein-adjusted EC50 values in primary human hepatocytes. The intent of the analysis was to assess antiviral activity (assembly and release of new viral particles) and prevention of formation of new cccDNA of each of the three candidates. To date, core inhibitors have been inherently more potent against the formation of new virions (antiviral activity). Consequently, the company’s strategy is to optimize these next-generation candidates for greater potency against the generation of new cccDNA and employ both activities in combination regimens for maximal impact in patients. Plasma Cmin values for VBR, 2158, and 3733 are significantly above protein-adjusted EC50 values for antiviral activity, and plasma Cmin values of 2158 and 3733 are significantly above protein-adjusted EC50 values for cccDNA prevention. Concentrations for VBR, 2158, and 3733 are predicted to be enhanced in the liver by 18-fold, 5-fold, and 6-fold, respectively.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assembly Biosciences Presents Data from HBV Core Inhibitor Programs at the International Liver Congress EASL 2021 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced data from its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus