EarthRenew Initiates Field Trials with Lethbridge College and announces Organic Certifications in Canada

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“ EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”) EarthRenew Inc., a Canadian fertilizer company supporting regenerative agriculture practices, is evaluating the general effects of its products on the soil microbiome of potato fields. This project is a collaboration between EarthRenew, Lethbridge College, and soil functionality analytics firm, Biome Makers out of West Sacramento, California.

We anticipate these results could show a positive impact on the soil’s microbial community and the overall health of the soil ecosystem

As floods and droughts become more common, farmers, scientists, and conservationists are focused on contributing to the work against climate change. One solution starts in the ground. Healthy soil gives us clean air and water, bountiful crops and forests, productive grazing lands, diverse wildlife, and beautiful landscapes. On the flip side, low-quality soil deprives vegetation and microorganisms of the oxygen they need to grow. By focusing our fertilizer on the soil’s microbiome, we ensure better health for the soil, a more balanced ecosystem, and ultimately, better quality food. This field trial focuses on the specific effect of Replenish products on the microbial community structure and the impact on soil functionality. We will also test the impact of the product on yield, grade, and quality of potatoes.

In a separate trial, EarthRenew Inc. is also working with an independent research group in Manitoba to provide further evidence of the efficacy of its potato formulation in other regions and soil conditions. This trial, which follows the same design format, will focus on the same outcome parameters as those which we intend to complete in Lethbridge, Alberta.

“Soil organic matter is the most important aspect of healthy soil. Soil organic matter and living organisms provide the foundation for soil to function properly, affecting every aspect of the soil in ways that almost always help crop yield and nutrient density,” explained Keith Driver, CEO of EarthRenew Inc. “These field trials will help us prove the impact of our product on potatoes, a crop grown widely by Western Canadian farmers.”

Final results from this field trial, anticipated in late September 2021, are expected to provide an understanding of the fertilizer’s positive impact on the soil microbiome and will, we anticipate, could lead to a multi-year demonstration trial with industry leaders throughout North America.