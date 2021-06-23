Amdocs Announces 5G-Native CES21 Suite to Enable and Monetize the Digital Experiences and Business Models of the Future

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the release of Amdocs CES21, the latest evolution of its cloud-native, microservices-based, open and modular BSS-OSS integrated suite. The 5G-native CES21 enables service providers to build, deliver and monetize advanced services, leveraging their investments in technologies such as 5G standalone network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), software-defined networks (SDN), AI and machine learning (ML), and the cloud.

With advanced 5G and IoT service design, delivery and monetization capabilities, and embedded AI/machine learning-based use cases, latest Amdocs customer experience suite enables innovative digital experiences and new business models such as B2B2x, network-as-a-service (NaaS) and private enterprise networks (PEN)

Amdocs CES21 also includes new developments such as a low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling service providers’ business users with no technical background to intuitively create and manage customer journeys and omni-channel flows, as well as embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. CES21 aligns with the TM Forum’s open API framework, offering a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environment built on the foundation of Amdocs’ cloud agnostic Microservices360 infrastructure platform to ensure agility and IT velocity.

“In today’s partner-powered economy, Amdocs CES21 provides our customers with the ability to create hybrid offerings where in-house products are bundled with partners’ offerings, as well as the opportunity to introduce new business models such as B2B2x, roll out private enterprise networks (PEN) and expose network-as-a-service (NaaS) functionality,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Speed and efficiency are also critical, leading us to incorporate our data and intelligence platform and embed carrier-grade AI/ML-based use cases for optimized customer experience, zero-touch operations and hybrid network management.”