Communications Service Providers Around the World are Choosing Amdocs to Launch eSIM-Enabled Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Amdocs Entitlement Server evolves to include more use cases and is now integrated to new operating systems and enterprise applications

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today the rapid business momentum of its cloud-based, award-winning eSIM platform, as well as new capabilities for service providers across the globe. Worldwide, Amdocs has been awarded 12 new projects across 10 countries in recent months, including an eSIM for enterprise solution for a European service provider. Amdocs also delivered a successful go-live for a significant Asia-Pacific service provider, which launched eSIM for Apple devices, such as MacBook, iPhones and Apple Watches.

Amdocs’ eSIM platform enables service providers to offer digital experiences to any eSIM-enabled device, a new technology and ability in high demand recently due to the global pandemic. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution has pre-integrated access to a wide range of original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) products and eSIM database vendors. At the same time, OEMs can reach the most extensive cellular consumer base worldwide.

The Amdocs Entitlement Server, which authenticates and provisions rich communication services (RCS) entitlements for devices including Apple, has also evolved to include additional use cases and support new operating systems such as Wear OS. It now also integrates to external applications such as mobile device management (MDM) and enterprise mobility management (EMM), carrier app, eSIM enablement for enhanced digital experiences, and more.

Gil Rosen, chief marketing officer at Amdocs and Division President of amdocs:next, said: “The pandemic era continues to accelerate the digitization of services across the board, and eSIM provides a great opportunity for service providers to onboard customers in a quick and efficient manner for all types of connected services, from traditional devices to smart watches, laptops, health monitors and other IoT devices and services. The departure from the physical paradigm also opens up a whole new set of customer services and experiences from health care to education, to agriculture and industry through to entertainment and sports that have become table stakes for consumers and business alike. Service providers around the world are seeing the benefits of Amdocs’ already built solution, allowing them to save time and monetize experiences on devices from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Google and more, through a SaaS, pay-as-you-grow model.”

