checkAd

Herborium Sales for First Quarter 2021 rises 20% Debt decreased $500.000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Houston, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas , June 23, 2021  Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) announced today that despite the COVID Pandemic and its impact on the economy,  The company’s performance remains strong and future activities and plans for new products and partnership are in a full swing.
 First Quarter sales for 2021 grew 19.7% while gross profit increases15.1% and gross margin grew from 61% to 64%.
During this Quarter the company has also retired close to 1/5 of its debt ($500,000) to prepare the Company for upcoming partnership discussions.

The First Quarter of 2021 also marked two imported events:

  • the introduction of proprietary masks that prevent aerosol supported viral transmission such as Covid-19
  • expansion of the company’s Advisor Board.

Herborium’s reusable fabric mask serves NOT only for COVID -19 protection but is also effective in preventing aerosol transmissible viral infections like influenza (flu) small pox (variola virus), tuberculosis, chicken pox, mumps and others.  Commercial opportunities for the mask persist in many regions of the world where Covid is still prevalent and immunization is not wildly available and when other diseases are also present -The mask employs a proprietary Japanese technology tested by Intertek www.intertek.com , which is a Total Quality Assurance provider based in the UK.  Intertek provides Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services in over 100 countries.

First Quarter has also witnessed a serious step forward toward transforming the company into a commerce plus content hub while progressing with new products in development. We expect to introduced them shortly.  A lynchpin in these efforts was inviting Dr Ashok N. Vasvani MD., FACE, FACN to join the Herborium Team.

Dr Vaswani holds BOARD CERTIFICATIONS in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism as well as in Clinical Nutrition and brings to Herborium a unique blend of multi-disciplinary medical expertise and an integrated, holistic medicinal and wellness approach. A former Fellow of Yale University, Director of Research at Winthrop University Hospital, practicing physician, consultant and speaker for such pharmaceutical companies as Sanofi, Pfizer and Proctor and Gamble Dr Vaswani has been featured as Top Doctor, New York Metropolitan Area for 20 years. Dr Vaswani has also been a principal investigator in numerous Clinical Studies and author of number of scientific publications and presentations.
 He is presently working with Herborium on new unique product development –  we anticipate an update that we will share with our shareholders in a very near future.  

About Herborium Group, Inc.
Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidelines 2016; 2017) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, womens health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.comwww.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.  The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: Investorsrelations@herborium.com or DrAgnes@herborium.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herborium Sales for First Quarter 2021 rises 20% Debt decreased $500.000 Houston, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Houston, Texas , June 23, 2021  Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus