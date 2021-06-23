CN to Invest $120 Million in Saskatchewan to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$120 million in Saskatchewan in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Saskatchewan, CN’s investment will focus on technology, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network.

The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customers.

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year. Safety is a core value at CN and we will continue to invest in our track and in technology to support our overall network capacity and provide our customers with safe and reliable service. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders through our end-to-end, pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern, which will connect North America and build the premier railway for the 21st Century.”

- James Thompson, Vice-President, Western Region at CN



“Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.”

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada



“Successful and safe transportation is key in keeping our products moving as we feed and fuel the world. The government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see these investments in our province.”

- The Honourable Fred Bradshaw, Minister of Highways, Government of Saskatchewan



Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing 48 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 163,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 30 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

Saskatchewan in numbers: