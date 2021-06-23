Washtenaw Community College furthers sustainability goals with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program
Institution is the first community college to enroll in the program
Detroit, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Washtenaw Community College (WCC) today announced the college’s enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. MIGreenPower provides DTE customers with an easy, low-cost option to access more clean energy without installing onsite generation. The first community college to enroll in the program, WCC has committed to an escalating enrollment that will begin in 2023 and increase annually with the college sourcing 100% of its electric power needs through clean energy by 2029.
“Protecting our precious resources for generations to come is a critical role for all of us. WCC is thrilled to partner with DTE as the first community college in Michigan to participate in MIGreenPower to accelerate our longtime commitment to these efforts,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.
WCC has aggressively pursued a campus-wide environmental sustainability plan for the past decade with the intent of achieving a carbon neutral footprint, including signing the American Colleges and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment and outlining long- and short-term goals.
The college’s clean energy commitment is part of WCC’s broader sustainability efforts that include installing occupancy sensors in classrooms and offices; eliminating incandescent lamps; implementing a comprehensive campus recycling program; composting food and yard waste; installing electric vehicle fueling stations; and following the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system for all new and remodel building projects.
Additionally, WCC has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for its campus tree care program for five years in a row. With more than 1,600 trees across its 147 acres of maintained grounds, WCC has an active forest management program that includes student service-learning opportunities, a tree advisory committee and a campus tree-care plan.
“Washtenaw Community College is one of our area’s top community colleges,” said Brian Calka, director of DTE’s Renewable Solutions team. “We know they are committed to supporting the educational goals of the more than 21,000 students they serve each year, and we are excited they have enrolled in MIGreenPower to meet the environmental goals that are also important to their faculty, students, staff and supporters.”
