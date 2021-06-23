Washtenaw Community College furthers sustainability goals with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Institution is the first community college to enroll in the program

Detroit, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Washtenaw Community College (WCC) today announced the college’s enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. MIGreenPower provides DTE customers with an easy, low-cost option to access more clean energy without installing onsite generation. The first community college to enroll in the program, WCC has committed to an escalating enrollment that will begin in 2023 and increase annually with the college sourcing 100% of its electric power needs through clean energy by 2029.

“Protecting our precious resources for generations to come is a critical role for all of us. WCC is thrilled to partner with DTE as the first community college in Michigan to participate in MIGreenPower to accelerate our longtime commitment to these efforts,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.