checkAd

Eco Innovation Commences Manufacturing of PoolCooled Fully Functional Prototype for Third-Party Testing and Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the manufacturing of a fully functional prototype of its recently licensed PoolCooled Climate Control technology solution (“PoolCooled”).

The Company recently announced the signing of IP licensing agreements with the inventor of the PoolCooled technology, giving ECOX exclusive rights to commercialize products incorporating PoolCooled technologies, a revolutionary patented pending climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

Internal research has shown that PoolCooled may have the potential to cut energy usage and costs by 65% when properly installed at an appropriate location. It is designed for pool-adjacent residential and commercial properties and has a form factor allowing it to be seamlessly and invisibly integrated into most systems.

“We had such a fantastic response to the concept and initial inventor testing of PoolCooled that we had to take the next step and build a fully functional prototype to showcase this technology to the world,” said Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX.

Lance Nist, inventor of PoolCooled, has begun to work alongside a team of expert design and engineering specialists to build the fully functional dynamic prototype.

The Company plans to start third-party testing of completed prototypes in the next quarter. Following completion of third-party testing, ECOX intends to move quickly into its commercial roll-out, which will include identifying licensing opportunities and distribution partners, as well as marketing and sales.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Innovation Commences Manufacturing of PoolCooled Fully Functional Prototype for Third-Party Testing and Commercialization VAN NUYS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus