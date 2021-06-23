checkAd

AgroFresh Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Know Hub Chile for Innovative Natural Post-Harvest Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

The global AgTech produce leader continues to grow its innovation pipeline with naturally derived technology that addresses superficial scald in apples and pears

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile to test and potentially commercialize patent pending technology for superficial scald control in apples and pears.  The agreement continues AgroFresh’s commitment to preserving produce freshness and potentially offers a new natural solution to help extend produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste.

The Know Hub Chile technology, first developed by and licensed from the University of Talca in Chile, is based on a natural lipid found in plants. Existing solutions to prevent scald (chilling injuries to pome fruits typically experienced during storage) often include Ethoxyquin or Diphenylamine (DPA), antioxidant solutions that have residue levels and are banned from use in the European Union. The new technology may provide a naturally derived solution to manage scald that could be available for drench, dip and fogging applications.

“We are excited about the potential impact of this new technology for the apple and pear industry,” said AgroFresh CEO Clint Lewis. “Natural scald control technology could be a strategic complement to our conventional scald control portfolio, and is a key part of our innovation pipeline. By commercializing more plant-based solutions and leveraging our deep global post-harvest expertise, AgroFresh continues its commitment to help reduce food loss and waste for pome fruit across the produce industry,” said Lewis.

“After an extensive industry investigation, we chose to work with AgroFresh based on their expertise, footprint and deep customer relationships in the produce marketplace,” said Javier Ramírez, Know Hub Chile CEO. “AgroFresh supported this technology from its earliest stages, including co-funding public grants that helped lead to its development. We are excited to work with them, and to contribute from Chile with an innovative technology that could help the pome fruit industry achieve their quality and sustainability objectives,” said Fernando Venegas, Chief Tech Transfer Officer at Know Hub.

AgroFresh anticipates that customer trials will begin during the 2021-2022 Northern Hemisphere pome fruit season.

AgroFresh’s vision is to be the guardian of the world’s fresh produce, and the company is proud to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which calls for the reduction of global food loss and waste at the post-harvest, retail and consumer levels; and to participate in the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.

About AgroFresh 
AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Know Hub Chile
Know Hub Chile, a nonprofit organization formed by a group of universities, scientific-technological centers and other knowledge-generating institutions, collaborates to transform science into innovation. Know Hub’s mission is to transform the scientific research results of its partners into goods and services available to the market for the benefit of society. Know Hub was created within the framework of the Corfo (Chilean economic development agency) “HUB of technology transfer” project, with the aim of promoting innovation as an engine of economic and social development for Chile. Visit www.knowhub.cl to learn more.

Media Relations Contact: Michael Wolfe, 203-682-8278, agrofreshpr@icrinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgroFresh Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Know Hub Chile for Innovative Natural Post-Harvest Solution The global AgTech produce leader continues to grow its innovation pipeline with naturally derived technology that addresses superficial scald in apples and pearsPHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus