MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR Microcontrollers

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microcontroller (MCU) design is now easier than ever with the new MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem available today for PIC and AVR devices from Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) . The free, all-in-one cloud platform combines easy, integrated search and discovery of example code, graphical configuration of projects and code debugging in a collaborative environment. This environment enables enterprise-scale rapid development while simplifying software design for users at all skill levels with an intuitive browser-based interface and cloud connectivity.

Microchip’s MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem incorporates three powerful components designed to modernize the development workflow for PIC and AVR microcontrollers. Users can easily find fully-configured and complete source code, projects, examples and software applications using the intuitive catalog in MPLAB Discover. Selected code and projects instantly populate in the MPLAB Xpress Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for further development. MPLAB Code Configurator, with its easy-to-use graphical configuration, offers point-and-click options to set up hardware peripherals and further configure projects. Device setup is simplified with optimized peripheral libraries, modular downloads and updates. Developing, debugging and deploying project applications directly from any web browser can be completed without any software installation.

The enhanced MPLAB Xpress IDE delivers a powerful, scalable cloud infrastructure for development and debug along with community collaboration tools using secure GitHub repository interface controls. Designers have the option to download MPLAB Xpress projects to continue development in MPLAB X IDE. Seamless, quick access to MPLAB Discover and MPLAB Code Configurator is provided from the Xpress toolbar. The MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem, which has been designed as a front end to access these cloud tools based on the development flow the client is in, also has a quick start guide and overview of tools.