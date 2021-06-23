checkAd

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s Vendor Registration Approved by Miami International Airport (MIA)

The Company Will Focus on Selling its Tauri-Gum Product Line Through MIA Concessions

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today obtained approval from Miami International Airport (Code: MIA) to become a Registered Vendor. Specifically, the Company has been registered through the Miami-Dade County Supplier Portal, for access to MIA Concessions.  The MIA Concession (Airport Department) procures concession retail, food & beverage, snacks, and services through a solicitation (“bidder”) process.  

The Company is working closely with a South Florida based Airport Distribution firm, to sell its flagship Tauri-Gum product line to select U.S. based airports.  With the imminent commercial launch of its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (9 SKUs), the Company is confident in its ability to compete for the business of air travelers.  Chewing gum products generate strong levels of sales within airport terminals (stores and kiosks).     

In other news, the Company has completed its updated Product Catalogue, which includes wholesale pricing (for large quantity purchase orders).  The Company can confirm a number of upcoming scheduled meetings, with potential Buyers & Distributors (some of which have National footprints). 

Over the coming days, the Company expects to disclose several important catalysts.  Owing to its strong balance sheet (cash & marketable securities), the Company has the ability to both capitalize on multiple opportunities and enter into material Agreements/Partnerships.      

Credentials Provided by Miami-Dade County:

Vendor Name:  Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Vendor ID:   B000009271

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

