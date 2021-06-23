Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s Vendor Registration Approved by Miami International Airport (MIA)





The Company Will Focus on Selling its Tauri-Gum Product Line Through MIA Concessions

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today obtained approval from Miami International Airport (Code: MIA) to become a Registered Vendor. Specifically, the Company has been registered through the Miami-Dade County Supplier Portal, for access to MIA Concessions. The MIA Concession (Airport Department) procures concession retail, food & beverage, snacks, and services through a solicitation (“bidder”) process.

The Company is working closely with a South Florida based Airport Distribution firm, to sell its flagship Tauri-Gum product line to select U.S. based airports. With the imminent commercial launch of its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (9 SKUs), the Company is confident in its ability to compete for the business of air travelers. Chewing gum products generate strong levels of sales within airport terminals (stores and kiosks).