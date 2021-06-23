Amdocs Advances Analytics Solutions for 5G Monetization, Service Operations and User Experience in New CES21 Suite

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its newest cloud-native suite, CES21, includes embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. These new intelligent analysis and automation capabilities will enable service providers to better launch, manage and monetize innovative new services in the new network era of 5G and cloud, where the wider range of use cases and telemetry data, and significant new operations complexity, are far beyond human scale to manage.

The Amdocs NWDAF (network analytics data function) for 5G supports a broad spectrum of analytics capabilities, ranging from threshold-driven analytics to more sophisticated algorithm-based analytics, including machine learning, regression algorithms, deep learning and predictive modelling. It serves as a critical gateway for 5G monetization through its network-aware interfaces and event collection and processing mechanisms. Amdocs’ service and network automation platform meanwhile supports intelligent intent-driven closed-loop operations, understanding impacts and prioritizing severity of issues, and proactively recommending and orchestrating corrective actions.

“Service providers have generally acquired AI on a per-use-case basis because it helps them realize the value of AI right away. But since that approach also tends to silo AI’s benefits and lead to fragmentation, they have increasingly been exploring centralized data repositories that support targeted queries and self-service creation and management,” said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. “Amdocs’ implementation of AI across its CES suite balances individual departments’ need for speed with the efficiency of a unified AI platform.”

“Service providers around the world are continuously working to make the experiences they deliver to customers more personalized and contextual, while increasing efficiency through automation,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Our cloud-native CES21 suite leverages the latest in industry-leading AI/ML capabilities to provide new, intelligent capabilities across a range of services, including emerging 5G domains like NWDAF, to make it easier and quicker for our customers to monetize new services, as well as drive efficiency & agility into their operations.”