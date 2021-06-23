Amdocs Serves 5G Value Plane with Full Range of Monetization Solutions Enabling Service Providers to Play Central Role in 5G Ecosystem

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its integrated set of charging and policy functions, managed by a central catalog, to serve the 5G Value Plane, allowing service providers to play a central role in the emerging 5G, cloud and edge ecosystem.

Encompassing charging, policy and a centralized catalog, as well as AI-powered network data and analytics and API exposure, the 5G Value Plane acts as the ‘5G brain’, empowering the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises and partners with the 5G network, allowing service providers to drive premium 5G service offerings and innovative business models

The 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed “5G brain,” empowering the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises and partners with the 5G network. This allows service providers to become more than a connectivity provider and drive premium 5G service offerings while enabling new non-linear business models such as B2B2X, network-as-a-service (NaaS), private enterprise networks (PEN) and IoT.

The potential of 5G for service providers lies in the opportunity to dynamically leverage new 5G network assets and tailor them to enable innovative next-generation business relationships and experiences across consumer, enterprise and IoT markets, while continuously ensuring performance. Shifting from an infrastructure to platform mindset in order to leverage service provider assets for 5G monetization, the integrated Amdocs solutions serving the 5G Value Plane encompass charging (CHF) and policy (PCF) functions managed by a centralized, business-driven catalog, as well as an AI-powered network data and analytics function (NWDAF) and enhanced API exposure through the network exposure function (NEF). Technology bridging is included to ensure reverse compatibility, investment protection and key function rationalization for previous network generations. This is designed to permit the best possible experiences as users and devices drift on and off 5G networks in real-world conditions.

The 5G Value Plane also empowers service providers to adopt public cloud business models in their network, supporting on-demand, real-time consumption of a wide range of resources and services, with innovative pricing and real-time exposure, designed to open new revenue streams for service providers, enabling the development of new multi-party business models and improving their ability to monetize the 5G network.