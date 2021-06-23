electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Kromax For Taiwan and China

“Kromax International Corp. is dedicated to transforming healthcare quality by introducing state-of-art medical solutions that improve the health of patients,” commented Tim Hwang, Kromax Group Vice Chairman. “We have been deeply involved in the field of pain management and neuromodulation in the Taiwan, China, and South Asia markets for many years and are honored to cooperate with electroCore by representing their solution in these markets, providing benefits to patients in our region suffering from migraines.”

ROCKAWAY, NJ, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kromax International Corporation to serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) in Taiwan and China.

“We are delighted to partner with Kromax to introduce gammaCore into Taiwan and China,” stated Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of Global Sales and Strategy. “Kromax and electroCore share the common goal of utilizing proven healthcare innovations to improve the health and lives of their patients. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Kromax to help support the adoption of gammaCore in the region.”

The initial term of the agreement is three years, and it contains customary terms and conditions. Regulatory clearances are required before sales and revenue can occur, and the timing for any such potential clearances is uncertain at this time.



About Kromax

Founded in 1987, Kromax provides services covering the semiconductor, LCD, LED, solar and biotech industries in the Greater China area. Their business philosophy focuses on providing comprehensive services to the customer, starting from the early stages of research and marketing and also touching sales, production, distribution, installation, and warranty support. Their mission is to continually enhance the ability of our customers to compete in the international marketplace by bringing them the latest, most advanced technology.

For more information, visit www.kromax.com/en-US/AboutKromax.aspx

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.