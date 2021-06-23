checkAd

Jounce Therapeutics Provides Update on INNATE Study and Discovery Pipeline Expansion, and Provides a Portfolio Update at 2021 R&D Day

- INNATE study rapidly advancing; updates to be provided on enrollment status and receptor occupancy; expansion cohorts expected to open for enrollment in third quarter of 2021-

- Introduction of two additional LILRB family targets as potential development candidates -

- Key Opinion Leader presentation on importance of targeting the myeloid system for novel immunotherapies -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced a comprehensive update on its discovery and clinical-stage pipeline at its 2021 virtual R&D Day. Presentations will highlight Jounce’s productive discovery engine and platform, updates on its discovery pipeline, and progress on the clinical development of JTX-8064. In addition to presentations from Jounce management and scientific team members, key opinion leader and one of Jounce’s scientific founders, Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology at The Washington University School of Medicine, will discuss the scientific rationale for targeting myeloid cells and the therapeutic potential of re-programming macrophages through inhibition of LILRB2.

“Jounce is at an exciting time in its life cycle and I am incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to share the latest developments on our discovery and clinical stage pipelines, while also sharing a look into our productive and validated Translational Science Platform. More specifically, we will discuss the monotherapy dose escalation status of our INNATE trial of JTX-8064. Thanks to a high level of investigator engagement and dedicated efforts from our team, the timing of expansion cohort initiations is now expected in the third quarter of this year,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Jounce Therapeutics. “Our pipeline has been built to bring forward new biomarker-enabled immunotherapies to address the evolving unmet needs of cancer patients, whose tumors may be sensitive or resistant to today’s approved immunotherapies.”

