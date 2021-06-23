checkAd

Majority of Consumers in Accommodation Programs Continued to Make Payments

TransUnion research finds many consumers benefitted from leveraging financial hardship programs

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment in financial hardship programs grew significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – to approximately 7% of all accounts for credit products such as auto loans and mortgages. However, a new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) study found that the majority of consumers continued to make payments on their accounts even when in an accommodation program.

The study found that seven in 10 non-prime* consumers and eight in 10 prime and above* consumers made payments on hardship accounts while they were enrolled in such programs. Additionally, more than 40% of accounts in these programs exited within the first three months of entering.

Accounts in financial hardship – defined by factors such as a deferred payment, forbearance program, frozen account or frozen past due payment – have provided consumers with much needed financial relief during the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. While accommodation programs of various forms have been around since before the pandemic, expanded eligibility criteria under the CARES Act in March 2020 increased the reach of consumers who accessed hardship assistance.

“Traditionally, enrollment in a financial hardship program signified heightened consumer risk,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “In the era of COVID-19, however, the consumer makeup of those accessing hardship programs has been much more diverse in terms of credit profiles. As situations have stabilized, we’ve found that consumers who exhibited key credit behaviors within the first three months of accessing an accommodation program performed well over the long-term.”

The total percentage of accounts in “financial hardship” status showed a considerable increase from March 2020 to May 2020 in the early months of the pandemic. However, TransUnion’s May 2021 Consumer Credit Snapshot shows accounts in financial hardship status have dropped significantly compared to one year ago.

Accounts in Financial Hardship Status Down Markedly from Early Stages of the Pandemic

Percentage of Accounts in
Financial Hardship 		May
2021 		May
2020 		March
2020
Auto Loans 2.09%   7.04%   0.64%  
Credit Cards 2.16%   3.73%   0.01%  
Mortgages 4.07%   7.48%   0.48%  
Unsecured Personal Loans 2.35%   6.15%   1.56%  

Certain Credit Behaviors Separated Low Risk Performers from High Risk Performers

