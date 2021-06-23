checkAd

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 14:15  |  42   |   |   

Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technologyTORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe …

Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technology

TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.

"It has been because of great partners like Binovi that Babe Ruth League can provide our players and communities with enhanced baseball and softball experiences. Binovi continues to offer our players and leagues cutting-edge training equipment and resources that will make their youth sports experiences unequivocally better and we are excited to share these opportunities with the Babe Ruth League community," said Rob Connor, Vice President of Operations at Babe Ruth League.

Earlier this month, the Company provided details around the next generation of Binovi Touch, Binovi Touch Elite. Binovi Touch Elite makes Binovi's hardware even easier to work with: benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Elite is lighter, smaller, and has a new, flexible wall mount. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device portable - a very important feature customers had been asking for - Elite provides the same level of software performance as the legacy Binovi Touch.

The Company continues to progress on other product developments, including balance boards, new screen-based functionality, and web-based applications.

"With our technology in hand, Babe Ruth League members will be able to really measure themselves, not only against each other but also against established norms. A revolution in technology in sports technology is coming, and we're proud to be at the forefront of that with Babe Ruth League to help get the latest solutions into the hands of the younger generations. By having an online version of our solution, which resonates well with our audience, we are able to significantly increase our market reach. We're excited to see what's in store for the Babe Ruth League family," said Tania Archer, Interim COO.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technologyTORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. Announces Record Revenue
Apostera: Mixed Reality Breakthrough in the Driving Experience
WidePoint Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
NV Gold Appoints Howard Golden as Director
Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update