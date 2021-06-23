Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technologyTORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe …

"It has been because of great partners like Binovi that Babe Ruth League can provide our players and communities with enhanced baseball and softball experiences. Binovi continues to offer our players and leagues cutting-edge training equipment and resources that will make their youth sports experiences unequivocally better and we are excited to share these opportunities with the Babe Ruth League community," said Rob Connor, Vice President of Operations at Babe Ruth League.

TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.

Earlier this month, the Company provided details around the next generation of Binovi Touch, Binovi Touch Elite. Binovi Touch Elite makes Binovi's hardware even easier to work with: benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Elite is lighter, smaller, and has a new, flexible wall mount. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device portable - a very important feature customers had been asking for - Elite provides the same level of software performance as the legacy Binovi Touch.

The Company continues to progress on other product developments, including balance boards, new screen-based functionality, and web-based applications.

"With our technology in hand, Babe Ruth League members will be able to really measure themselves, not only against each other but also against established norms. A revolution in technology in sports technology is coming, and we're proud to be at the forefront of that with Babe Ruth League to help get the latest solutions into the hands of the younger generations. By having an online version of our solution, which resonates well with our audience, we are able to significantly increase our market reach. We're excited to see what's in store for the Babe Ruth League family," said Tania Archer, Interim COO.