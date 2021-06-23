EYEFI Expanding to the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities in the United States. Dr Meredith is Executive Vice President and global Chief Medical Officer, at Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) (a US$60B Fortune 500 device company headquartered in the United States). In this role, he is responsible for leading clinical science and medical affairs across Boston Scientific and providing global leadership of the company's clinical trial strategy. EYEFI's geospatial technology ‘SPARC' is a registered patent in 7 countries including Canada and the United States. The technology includes a set of proprietary algorithms that can be installed on any camera or sensor and used to determine the location of any object being viewed or pointed at by the device. The solution does not use GPS, satellite or the internet and it is totally covert and undetectable when in use. The algorithms also have several proprietary modules, for instance an image that has been captured using SPARC can be shared or integrated into 3rd party applications to conduct a reverse look up on any pixel to pull location data, plus any other dataset on the internet that is relevant to that location at that time.