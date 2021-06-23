EYEFI Expanding to the United States
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities in the United States. Dr Meredith is Executive Vice President and global Chief Medical Officer, at Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) (a US$60B Fortune 500 device company headquartered in the United States). In this role, he is responsible for leading clinical science and medical affairs across Boston Scientific and providing global leadership of the company's clinical trial strategy.
EYEFI's geospatial technology ‘SPARC' is a registered patent in 7 countries including Canada and the United States. The technology includes a set of proprietary algorithms that can be installed on any camera or sensor and used to determine the location of any object being viewed or pointed at by the device. The solution does not use GPS, satellite or the internet and it is totally covert and undetectable when in use. The algorithms also have several proprietary modules, for instance an image that has been captured using SPARC can be shared or integrated into 3rd party applications to conduct a reverse look up on any pixel to pull location data, plus any other dataset on the internet that is relevant to that location at that time.
There are a broad range of use cases for the SPARC technology for use in drones, autonomous vehicles, military, and in medical devices. There is a growing demand for medical devices to leverage spatial and 3D data, such as Google Glass (owned by Google), Tesla owned by Elon Musk, and NeuraLink; another company backed by Elon Musk that is developing devices to interface with the human brain.
Dr Meredith has joined EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist the Company with strategic introductions to potential new US based customers and channel partners. Several key targets have already been identified in addition to those mentioned above.
Dr Meredith's remuneration will include 20,000 options with an exercise price of $.82 with 12-month expiry. An additional 100,000 options will be issued with an exercise price of $1.30, with vesting conditions (remain as consultant and provide a minimum of 3 strategic referrals in the US) with 18-month expiry.
Ian Meredith said:
"I am delighted to join EYEFI's US advisory board to help drive/design/guide the expansion of this technology into the rapidly evolving healthcare milieu. As every step on the healthcare continuum continues its remarkable digital transformation in the 21st century, there may well be significant opportunities to integrate EYEFI's inspired technology into meaningful healthcare solutions. I am delighted to have the opportunity to help guide this translation."
0 Kommentare