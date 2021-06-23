checkAd

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver Property, Midas-Hollister Camp, Elko County, Nevada

23.06.2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following update on its Rimrock Gold-Silver mineral property in Midas and Hollister Mines area of Elko County, Nevada.

RIMROCK Gold-Silver Property

The Rimrock Property is situated 15 Km southeast of Hecla Mining's high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Hecla's new high-grade Green Racer gold-silver discovery lies 13 km NW of Rimrock.

Drone Aeromagnetic Survey Completed. A first-ever drone aeromagnetic survey was conducted by Zonge Geophysics of Reno, Nevada for CAT Strategic Metals. Zonge used a Drone platform to do the new survey, using 50-metre space flight lines, and coordinated using GPS servers. These data augmented ground magnetics conducted by Kent Exploration in 2004. The data package is being interpreted for CAT by Bolin Geophysical Surveys LLC. CAT has scheduled a dipole-dipole induced polarization survey by Zonge to be conducted in the next quarter to better define exploration targets at depth at Rimrock.

Mapping Uncovers 3 New Gold-Silver Drilling Targets. New geologic mapping and rock-chip sampling was conducted by CAT's geologist at Rimrock. This led to the discovery of 3 new gold-silver drilling targets, in addition to the "Silver Hill" and Rhombochasm" targets. CAT now has 5 exciting drilling targets to pursue in coming months.

1. Dilation (Western Mineralized) Zone is a large, old, 3 Km long NNE-trending, locally mineralized fault system that occurs in the northern part of the Rimrock property. Midas-Hollister-style low-sulfidation gold-silver targets are present along the zone. Structurally-controlled mercury-bearing mineralization is present in and near the IC Fault, which is believed to also be a pre-Carlin age structure that was reactivated and host to different events of mineralization. A large fault jog is present; here termed the "Rhombochasm" zone. This is over 200 meters wide and 1 km long, forming a major structural target for gold-silver mineralization. The northern area had been previously mapped in detail, the emphasis during this mapping program was to extend the zone to the southwest.

