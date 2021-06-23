checkAd

FaceCake Makes the Dream Closet a Virtual Reality

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:18  |  29   |   |   

With the Infinite Virtual Closet, Augmented Reality and AI-Driven personalized style advice deliver a shoppable digital wardrobe with endless possibilities  

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceCake introduces its Infinite Virtual Closet, integrating visual commerce with personal inspiration, product discovery and social shopping. Featuring curated style recommendations, the Virtual Closet allows users to create and build their own dream closet filled with items they own and aspire to own. Consumers can add products from their favorite brands, retailers and influencers, virtually try them on, share them with friends' Virtual Closets, and buy single pieces or complete looks. Not everyone can put a look together, but everyone can look put together with the Infinite Virtual Closet. Coming this fall.

Leveraging FaceCake's AI-driven AR shopping platform, the Infinite Virtual Closet pulls from years of visionary development in proprietary visual search, AR virtual Try-On and patented marketing processes. Users can include products that are inspirational, aspirational, or just plain must-haves in their digital closet from across fashion and beauty categories, including apparel, handbags, jewelry, shoes, cosmetics, eyewear and accessories, empowering consumers to express their personal style effortlessly and without limits.

"We've designed the most uniquely personal digital wardrobe and beauty counter to market," said FaceCake's Founder and CEO Linda Smith, "It's truly transformative, the store and stylist to the user in a highly customized, social shopping experience."

Carson Kressley, Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, New York Times best-selling author and fashion designer joins Virtual Closet as a strategic advisor. "Virtual Closet will forever change how people shop. It's like having the entire world of fashion brought right to you by the best personal stylists…what could be more amazing, fun, easy and time saving?"

With over 100 participating retail and brand partners, it's simple to integrate through the automated Infinite Virtual Closet API. For retail partner sign-up, click here.

Watch the video here.

About FaceCake
FaceCake, creator of the Swivel Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE AR, and Scout Visual Search, is a leader in augmented retail with its patented AI-Driven AR shopping platform. FaceCake's innovations in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. FaceCake has the only AI/AR offering across multiple shopping categories, and its platform is cross-device compatible. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FaceCake Makes the Dream Closet a Virtual Reality With the Infinite Virtual Closet, Augmented Reality and AI-Driven personalized style advice deliver a shoppable digital wardrobe with endless possibilities   LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FaceCake introduces its Infinite Virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus