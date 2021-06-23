checkAd

DGAP-News SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to pay dividend of € 0.80 per share

- Jan Oberbeck elected to the Supervisory Board

- SURTECO with good performance in the current year

Munich, 23 June 2021 - At the virtual Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE gave the shareholders a report on developments during the pandemic year 2020 and the current business situation. On the back of surprisingly good business development in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, lower cost of materials and the restructuring measures already launched in 2019, earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) at € 46.1 million in 2020 were above original expectations. The Group started the business year 2021 with the best quarter in the company's history. During the months of January to March 2021, sales went up by 10 % to € 188.5 million and EBIT rose by 61 % to € 21.5 million. The second quarter is now characterised by drastic increases in the cost of raw materials and inadequate availability. From the third quarter, the company is anticipating that the cost of raw materials and delivery times will stabilize and that demand will also stabilize from the fourth quarter. Consequently, sales for the business year 2021 are expected to be at the upper end of the forecast of € 650 to 675 million. Chairman of the Management Board Wolfgang Moyses also holds out the prospect of EBIT at the upper margin of the range between € 47 and 52 million.

The shareholders approved all the agenda items with a significant majority. Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting appointed the Supervisory Board Member Mr. Jan Oberbeck, previously appointed by the court, to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. The compensation systems for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay out a dividend of € 0.80 per share. On the basis of the current share price, this corresponds to a dividend yield of around 2.9 %. A payout rate of around 37 % of consolidated net profit also takes into account the allowances for short-time working received from the state during the course of the pandemic.

