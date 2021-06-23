checkAd

Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced its corporate venture capital arm, Assurant Ventures, has made an investment in Zibo, a one-stop shop financial services platform that simplifies rental property ownership for independent landlords.

“Assurant Ventures is excited to establish a new value-added partnership with Zibo to collaborate, share insights and foster innovation,” said Assurant Chief Strategy and Risk Officer Bob Lonergan. “Our investment reflects our commitment to funding disrupters in the PropTech space, in addition to other connected world companies that overlap with Assurant’s Connected Living, Global Automotive and Multifamily Housing lines of business.”

Zibo’s platform solves common industry pain points with modern tools and technologies related to banking, rent collection, expense management, payments, access to competitive loans, property management services, and various insurance products. Landlords can receive online rent payments, deposit paper checks, and manage all of their property bank accounts on a centralized platform. Zibo targets 8 million US independent landlords with $9B in total annualized addressable market.

“Our goal is to level the playing field for independent landlords who are up against institutional investors with access to more resources,” said Chris Hsu, CEO and Co-Founder of Zibo. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Assurant Ventures to continue to scale the only free landlord management platform that provides best-in-class financial services and modern tools for rental property owners.”

About Assurant Ventures

Assurant Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Assurant that invests in early and growth stage technology companies. The fund targets disruptive startups in and around Assurant’s ecosystem capturing the following themes:

  • InsurTech – insurance distribution, pricing/underwriting, backend systems, claims/settlement
  • Consumer Connectivity – device life cycle management, connected home, shared economy, warranty & support
  • Automotive – digital retailing, dealership performance, connected vehicles, aftermarket services
  • Housing – multifamily property technology, resident experience, homeowner property technology, home services
  • Infrastructure Technology - data management, automation & AI, digitalization
  • Broader FinTech – consumer finance, consumer credit score & analytics, core banking solutions

About Zibo

Zibo is the industry’s first and only banking and payments company designed for the unique needs of landlords and renters. The company provides modern, secure solutions for financial services — including banking, rent collection, expense management, bill pay, and access to competitive loans and insurance — at no cost to landlords. Zibo empowers independent landlords to save time, stay organized, and grow their portfolio, while enabling tenants to choose from flexible, online rent payment options. Zibo’s investors include Assurant Ventures, Camber Creek, Canaan Partners, Khosla Ventures, QED Investors, and SVB Capital. Learn more at www.zibo.co.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.
