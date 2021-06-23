ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the years The Emerging Markets Report has seen its fair share of avant garde ideas, deals which look to define the landscape in front of them through change and evolution. We’re proud to have delivered to your digital door stories in transcendent industries from cannabis to crypto, from dot com to digital media.

Today we want to introduce TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLDE), a New York-based digital entertainment and technology company, which is heading to the new and extraordinary in a number of ways.

First, let’s take a look at the Company’s business model. TLD3’s platforms include the delivery, enhancement, discovering, sharing and distribution of music. The Company's initial business strategy is to focus on offering revolutionary digital platforms in the following markets: 1) Music social media discovery, sharing and distribution applications, 2) Wireless high definition digital audio, 3) Live Event/Video Streaming social media applications.

It catches our eye for certain that TLD3 is looking to innovate in these growth industries.

To this end, TLD3 has a number of ventures designed to capitalize on these new opportunities including the following:

Inpluze (www.inpluze.net)

An innovative social networking app for music media and content. The app does music discovery and chat with like minded people in real time.

Streaming Entertainment Ventures (SEV) (www.sev.network)

SEV is a cutting edge video/livestreaming social-media platform aimed at under served Black, Latino and Multicultural consumers globally.

StreamBeatz is the Company's wireless proprietary music stream technology platform for the $20 billion wireless audio market.

Topping all this off, TLD3 is officiated by CEO Gerald Baugh, whom in addition to an impressive resume is among the few(er) African-Americans leading publicly trading companies.

He’s leading a group with big plans in big markets, driving the new both in technology and in the leadership team looking to make it happen.

A recent interview with Mr. Baugh is available here.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 10,000,000 Restricted Shares by TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com