Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

COLDWATER, Mich., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on the outstanding shares of the corporation’s stock. The dividend is payable on July 23, 2021 to shareholders of record July 9, 2021. The annualized cash dividend of $0.48 per share represents a 2.57% dividend yield based on the current market price of $18.70 per share.



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business, and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website, www.smb-t.com.