checkAd

VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and IowaLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which …

VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today that it can legally refer clients to licensed sports books for commissions in three more states.

Foto: Accesswire

Due to the affiliate agreements in hand with licensed sports books, VegasWINNERS can now refer clients in the state of Nevada, Illinois and Iowa for commission. Along with Colorado, Indiana and New Jersey, this brings the total to six states that VegasWINNERS has deals in place and can legally refer clients to sports books for commissions.

VegasWINNERS has sports book affiliate agreements in hand with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) which runs both physical and online casinos and sports books through its licenses in many states such as BetRivers Colorado, BetRivers Illinois, and BetRivers Iowa, as well as the SugarHouse New Jersey brand; BetMGM, the exclusive sports betting partner to MGM Resorts nationwide, both online and in MGM's physical casinos; and Unibet Indiana, one of the most secure and safe online gaming operators for players due to its secure selection of payment methods and gambling licenses.

"We continue to get registered in multiple states and our affiliate programs are growing," said VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "Our six regions are known for a huge sports fan audience."

VegasWINNERS and its new collaboration with sports books is beneficial to both parties. In exchange for sending sport betters to Unibet, BetMGM and RSI, VegasWINNERS shall receive a commission.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to licensed gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to receive sports wagering registrations in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and IowaLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Apostera: Mixed Reality Breakthrough in the Driving Experience
Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
TPT Global Tech Subsidiary Signs Merger Agreement with Education System Management Which Merged ...
Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present Live at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on ...
Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update