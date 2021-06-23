VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet

VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and IowaLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today that it can legally refer clients to licensed sports books for commissions in three more states.

VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa

Foto: Accesswire

Due to the affiliate agreements in hand with licensed sports books, VegasWINNERS can now refer clients in the state of Nevada, Illinois and Iowa for commission. Along with Colorado, Indiana and New Jersey, this brings the total to six states that VegasWINNERS has deals in place and can legally refer clients to sports books for commissions.

VegasWINNERS has sports book affiliate agreements in hand with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) which runs both physical and online casinos and sports books through its licenses in many states such as BetRivers Colorado, BetRivers Illinois, and BetRivers Iowa, as well as the SugarHouse New Jersey brand; BetMGM, the exclusive sports betting partner to MGM Resorts nationwide, both online and in MGM's physical casinos; and Unibet Indiana, one of the most secure and safe online gaming operators for players due to its secure selection of payment methods and gambling licenses.

"We continue to get registered in multiple states and our affiliate programs are growing," said VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "Our six regions are known for a huge sports fan audience."

VegasWINNERS and its new collaboration with sports books is beneficial to both parties. In exchange for sending sport betters to Unibet, BetMGM and RSI, VegasWINNERS shall receive a commission.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to licensed gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to receive sports wagering registrations in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.