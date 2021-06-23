Jaguar Health Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Jaguar kicks off educational awareness contest about medicinal plantsSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Jaguar is set to join the Russell Microcap® …

Membership in the Russell Microcap ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Jaguar is set to join the Russell Microcap ® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell.

"We are very pleased that Jaguar has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index - an important milestone that we believe will increase the overall awareness and visibility of the Company within the global investment community and broaden our institutional shareholder base," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "Our inclusion in this Russell index reflects the meaningful progress we continue to make toward our goal of expanding access to crofelemer to patients in need."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

Jaguar Kicks Off Medicinal Plants Educational Awareness Contest

Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and Napo EU S.p.A. (the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals) are all deeply committed to recognizing and honoring the wisdom and expertise of the Indigenous healers who first discovered the medicinal properties of specific plants. Jaguar is delighted to focus on medicinal plants from around the world as part of this third educational awareness contest in the Company's series. The winner will receive a signed and framed print (3/25) of the original painting below of a jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.