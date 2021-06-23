checkAd

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ App achieved Top 10 rank among iOS Education Apps in 25 countries over the past week. According to data from https://appfigures.com/, the newly released social messaging platform for language exchange also reached Top 25 rank among Education Apps in 40 countries, and ranked as high as #46 in the US which placed HeyPal™ right between Rosetta Stone Language Learning App and PBS Kids Education Games App.

Foto: Accesswire

HeyPal™ Language Exchange, just one week removed from Global iOS Launch, has proven to be a stable and engaging social platform where a growing number of users are connecting with others around the world and learning new languages in the process. Through examining data drawn from a total of 54,000 downloads, several key metrics saw significant growth including total messages sent rising to 1.5 million. Users have now accounted for over 10,000 posts and 79,000 likes on the platform and the HeyPal™ translation feature was utilized in messages and on language feeds over 355,000 times with 130,000 of those translations occurring in the past week.

After a fully organic international beta, K&J Growth stepped in to provide marketing and consulting services to raise public awareness of HeyPal™ globally. Growth Campaigns, while currently still in a testing phase, accounted for over 25,000 downloads in the past week and from those downloads HeyPal™ was the beneficiary of 231,000 new user sessions amounting to over 41 million clicks. Initial worldwide Facebook and Instagram campaigns showed a promising 70% user loyalty and conversion rate from app store visit was 14.9%.

"We're thrilled to see new users loving the platform so quickly, with an average of 14 sessions per new user. People seem to understand it, and have already started posting regularly to feeds, building their influencer followings, and securing valuable usernames / handles. With the organic virality driving over 30% of new users, I'm confident more and more people will turn to the new, interactive way of language learning and meeting new people. The immediate traction tells me HeyPal™ is just what all us language learners have been yearning for." said Jonathan Maxim of K&J Growth.

Seite 1 von 2
ClickStream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Apostera: Mixed Reality Breakthrough in the Driving Experience
Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
TPT Global Tech Subsidiary Signs Merger Agreement with Education System Management Which Merged ...
Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present Live at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on ...
Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Clickstream Announces WinQuik(TM) App Continues to Grow on a Monthly Basis and now Exceeds 40,000 Unique Users
15.06.21
HeyPal(TM) App Launches iOS Version Worldwide After a Successful International Beta
08.06.21
Pooch Hall to Appear on Los Angeles' Most Watched Morning Show KTLA 5 Morning News to Discuss his Role on WinQuik's(TM) Weekly Trivia Show The Big Game
02.06.21
CORRECTION: Clickstream(TM)'s Heypal(TM) App Prepares For US iOS App Store Launch On Tuesday June 15th, 2021
02.06.21
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Prepares for US Launch on Tuesday June 15th, 2021
29.05.21
ClickStream Extends Option to Purchase 149,012,000 Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock
26.05.21
ClickStream Announces its WinQuik(TM) App Increases by 18% in the Past Month and now Exceeds 35,000 Unique Users