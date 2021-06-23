checkAd

Correcting and Replacing: Tsodilo Resources Limited Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using Botswana Coal for Steel Generation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TSD) (OTCQB:TSDRF) (FSE:TZO) is pleased to provide an update on its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. The Company has entered into a research collaboration endeavor with the Department of Chemical, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) and Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) to undertake metallurgical studies with respect to the potential of generating a Pellet Feed and Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) product from the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) utilizing its magnetite and MCM's coal as a reductant. Commercially, these high-grade pellets and DRI product would be used to produce steel within Botswana, the region and internationally.

There is currently a fundamental shift under way within the steel industry with steel producers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and produce steel with lower carbon emissions. Carbon emissions (CO2) account for around 80% of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), where the steel making market contributes to roughly 6% of global CO2 emission. Major corporations including steel producers are focusing on decarbonizing as they target carbon neutrality (Fan and Friedmann, 2021). Climate change issues globally and smog lowering related steel mill curbs on sintering and coal usage in China in particular have focused investors towards projects with higher-grade iron content driving the change that is occurring in the type of iron ore consumed by steel mills from lower-grade energy intensive fines that require sintering towards higher-grade ores and steel making products such as pellet feed and DRI materials.

Blast furnace - basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) dominate production but are particularly stubborn to decarbonization technology. Direct reduced iron to electric arc furnace (DRI-EAF) production is growing and has far better decarbonization potential. Emission controls and demand for less carbon intensive steel production will become the norm and steel producers demands for DR quality pellet feed will continue to increase. This shift represents significant opportunities for high-grade magnetite projects like the XIF project.

11:30 Uhr
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using Botswana Coal for Steel Generation
21.06.21
Tsodilo Resources: Verlängerung der Erkundungslizenz für das Diamantenprojekt BK16 und Beginn der Evaluierungsphase II
21.06.21
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation