InfinityQS Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Helping Manufacturers Enhance Quality Compliance with Its Enact Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American cloud-based statistical process control (SPC) quality intelligence market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes InfinityQS International, Inc. with the 2021 North American Product Leadership Award for lowering IT and operational barriers with its Enact platform. The solution transforms dysfunctional data into actionable intelligence and comprehensive, consistent, unified, and efficient insights to help manufacturers make informed decisions. The platform addresses the requirements of multiple stakeholders, including shop floor operators, site quality management personnel, and corporate quality management personnel, leading to increased efficiency, reduced costs, improved agility, and enterprise-wide consistency.

"Using features such as an operator-focused interface, intuitive design, and stream grading, operators can simplify their manufacturing processes," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "Enact is highly exception based, allowing users to set up system rules while the platform generates calls to action based on these rules. By focusing on exceptions, Enact minimizes distractions, ensuring quick responses to scenarios requiring immediate attention."

Enact is designed to aid optimal shop floor operations, site quality management, and corporate quality management. The platform's operator-focused dashboard and configurable graphics display key information and tasks, while its simple user interface makes it easy to use. By presenting complex data in a highly accessible, straightforward visual format, the solution expedites action. Furthermore, when an operator moves to a new line, the dashboard changes to accommodate the new work environment and automatically prioritizes data collection and notifications.

For site quality management, Enact eliminates data silos by serving as a centralized and unified data repository. Because the platform is browser based, information can be made available on any device, while its responsive design allows manufacturers to use low-cost, solid-state devices that only require a reliable Internet connection. In terms of corporate quality management, the dashboard presents continual enterprise-wide analysis and a high-level summary that identifies potential pain points so clients can prioritize their resources and investments.